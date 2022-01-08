FA taurėje kaip visada neišvengta staigmenų: nukentėjo ir elitinė ekipa

Anglijoje šį savaitgalį nevyksta „Premier“ lygos varžybos, vietoj to – šis savaitgalis yra skirtas trečiajam FA taurės etapui.
Dar viena staigmena – trečiojo pagal pajėgumą diviziono („League One“) komanda „Cambridge United“ svečiuose 1:0 įveikė „Premier“ lygos klubą „Newcastle United“ ekipą.
Šiame etape žaidžiamas tik vienas mačas, tad laimėtojas iškart žengė toliau.
Kiti „Premier“ lygos klubų rezultatai trečiajame FA taurės etape:
„Burnley“ – „Huddersfield Town“ 1:2
„Millwall“ – „Crystal Palace“ 1:2
„Port Vale“ – „Brentford“ 1:4
„Mansfield Town“ – „Middlesbrough“ 2:3
„Bristol City“ – „Fulham“ 0:1
„Coventry City“ – „Derby County“ 1:0
„Hartlepool United“ – „Blackpool“ 2:1
„Barnsley“ – „Barrow“ 5:4
„Boreham Wood“ – „Wimbledon“ 2:0
„Leicester City“ – „Watford“ 4:1
„Newcastle United“ – „Cambridge United“ 0:1
„Peterborough United“ – „Bristol Rovers“ 2 1
„Queens Park Rangers“ – „Rotherham United“ 1:1
„West Bromwich Albion“ – „Brighton & Hove Albion“ 1:2
„Wigan Athletic“ – „Blackburn Rovers“ 3:2
„Birmingham City“ – „Plymouth Argyle“ 0:1
„Chelsea“ – „Chesterfield“ 5:1
„Hull City“ – „Everton“ 2:3
„Swansea City“ – „Southampton“ 2:3