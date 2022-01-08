Bendraukime

FA taurėje kaip visada neišvengta staigmenų: nukentėjo ir elitinė ekipa

FA taurės turnyre, kuriame burtai suveda garsiausius ir žemiausių lygų klubus, niekada nestokojama įvairiausių netikėtumų. Ir šiemet netrūksta rezultatų, dėl kurių galingiems klubams yra gėda. Šeštadienį vos 6-oje Anglijos lygoje žaidžianti „Kidderminster“ komanda namuose 2:1 patiesė 2-os lygos klubą „Reading“.

„Newcastle United“ iškrito iš FA taurės.<br>Reuters/Scanpix nuotr.
Jan 8, 2022, 10:23 PM, atnaujinta Jan 8, 2022, 10:23 PM

Anglijoje šį savaitgalį nevyksta „Premier“ lygos varžybos, vietoj to – šis savaitgalis yra skirtas trečiajam FA taurės etapui.

Dar viena staigmena – trečiojo pagal pajėgumą diviziono („League One“) komanda „Cambridge United“ svečiuose 1:0 įveikė „Premier“ lygos klubą „Newcastle United“ ekipą.

Šiame etape žaidžiamas tik vienas mačas, tad laimėtojas iškart žengė toliau.

Kiti „Premier“ lygos klubų rezultatai trečiajame FA taurės etape:

„Burnley“ – „Huddersfield Town“ 1:2

„Millwall“ – „Crystal Palace“ 1:2

„Port Vale“ – „Brentford“ 1:4

„Mansfield Town“ – „Middlesbrough“ 2:3

„Bristol City“ – „Fulham“ 0:1

„Coventry City“ – „Derby County“ 1:0

„Hartlepool United“ – „Blackpool“ 2:1

„Barnsley“ – „Barrow“ 5:4

„Boreham Wood“ – „Wimbledon“ 2:0

„Leicester City“ – „Watford“ 4:1

Newcastle United“ – „Cambridge United“ 0:1

„Peterborough United“ – „Bristol Rovers“ 2 1

„Queens Park Rangers“ – „Rotherham United“ 1:1

„West Bromwich Albion“ – „Brighton & Hove Albion“ 1:2

„Wigan Athletic“ – „Blackburn Rovers“ 3:2

„Birmingham City“ – „Plymouth Argyle“ 0:1

„Chelsea“ – „Chesterfield“ 5:1

„Hull City“ – „Everton“ 2:3

„Swansea City“ – „Southampton“ 2:3

